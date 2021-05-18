Doyle York, who served almost 30 years in law enforcement, rising to the rank of chief deputy in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, died Monday. He was 64.
“He was a dear friend,” said former Sheriff Dennis Miller, who appointed York as his chief deputy following his election in 2006. “He cared for other people and did his job well. He was just a heckuva nice guy.”
York began his career in law enforcement at the Scottsboro Police Department in 1980, where he rose in rank to lieutenant, before leaving in 1988. When he joined the police department, Miller was the training officer.
It was there where he also met current Sheriff Chuck Phillips.
“Doyle was the first man I ever road with [in 1982],” said Phillips. “We worked together for several years. He was very good officer, who made a lot of cases. He taught me a lot.”
After leaving the police department in 1988, York went in the insurance business for two years.
“I felt like I could make a better living doing other things,” he once said. “Insurance was a good living, but I just didn’t like it.”
In August 1990, he joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Within a few months, he was promoted to investigator, a position he served for 16 years under then Sheriff Mike Wells.
In 2006, Wells retired, and Miller was elected sheriff. York served two years as chief deputy before retiring in 2009.
Miller called York one of a kind and struggled a bit with words Tuesday while talking about his friend.
“It’s just hard to put into words,” Miller said. “We were good friends through all the years.”
Miller said, after both had retired, he still call on York anytime.
“Every time me or my sons needed help, he was there,” said Miller. “It’s just a loss for everybody. We need more like him.”
