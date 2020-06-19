According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), a section of Alabama Highway 65, north of Princeton in Jackson County, will be reduced to one lane next week for repair of a culvert.
ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett said the culvert is at milepost 19.2, about two miles north of Alabama Highway 146.
“Traffic through the work zone will be controlled by temporary signals alternating between travel directions,” said Burkett. “Motorists are advised to reduce speed and be prepared to stop.”
Work will take place Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.
