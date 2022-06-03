A state inmate with Jackson County ties, escaped Friday from Elba Community-Based Facility at 6:50 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). The facility is located in Coffee County.
Johnny Payne, 48 of Bridgeport, is serving a 20-year sentence for receiving stolen property, a crime he was charged for in Jackson County in 2012.
Ten years ago, Payne was considered one of the most wanted persons by authorities in the county. In June 2012, he was arrested after a three-day search on a failure to appear charged for missing a contempt hearing and was also a suspect in a missing four-wheeler investigation.
In late June, after a three-day search, Payne was arrested after authorities found him hiding in an air conditioning duct in an attic of his parents' residence in Stevenson. He was charged in connection with an incident on June 25 in Bridgeport. Payne was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief first degree.
Payne first escaped arrest on June 26 after sheriff's deputy Travis Renfro attempted to stop him on County Road 75.
Two days later, deputies and investigators, along with Bridgeport police and state troopers attempted to stop Payne on three occasions, all of which resulted in high speed pursuits.
In October 2012, Payne was apprehended by Jackson and DeKalb authorities in Grove Oak in DeKalb County.
ADOC reports Payne to be a white male, standing around 5’9, weighing about 170 pounds with blue eyes. He is bald and was last seen wearing a state-issued brown uniform.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Payne, ADOC asks that you contact your local law enforcement agency or ADOC at 800-831-8825.
