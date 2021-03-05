On a beautiful, sunny March day, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy takes a quick break from a hectic week that will continue with a trip to Huntsville before the day is over.
McCamy sits in a chair, in his office, thinking back to the day before when the announcement of Publix, along with a new shopping development, became public.
It was a good day.
As McCamy ran for his first political office last year, he said his commitment was to foster communication, collaboration and cooperation.
“I truly believe the announcement (Wednesday) was a good example of what we are trying to accomplish,” he said.
As of Thursday, McCamy has served 121 days as the city’s mayor. It’s going really well, he said.
“The city council is working well with us,” said McCamy. “The city departments are working well with us. We talk to the EDA and Chamber multiple times a week. We are doing everything we can to make this a team. We are more successful as a team.”
McCamy said Wednesday’s retail announcement is a transformative development that will create more jobs.
“It’s a win-win for the residents and the city,” he said. “And for education and the students. It will not only increase tax revenue but will open up part-time jobs for students.”
Being a team is important, said McCamy.
“We can’t all agree, but you can’t be disagreeable,” he added.
McCamy never had a long desire to enter politics. He retired from TVA in December 2019. He said after hearing resident concerns, he decided the time was right to get involved. So far, so good, but he isn’t a novice to the game.
“It’s probably still the honeymoon phase,” said McCamy. “But so far everything is going really well.”
His days stay packed, and he seems to be always on the go.
“There are a lot of demands,” he said. “We’re trying to meet them all. There’s never a dull moment, but that’s a good thing. We are getting things accomplished.”
McCamy said early challenges, that will likely always be there, is funding street surfaces and getting equipment.
“The biggest challenge is getting done what we can in the best use of taxpayer dollars,” he added. “If you don’t have a long range plan, you can’t be successful.”
McCamy said it’s an exciting time to be where he’s sitting right now. Things are on the move, heading in the right direction.
“I’m looking forward to the next three and a half years to try to make a difference,” he said.
