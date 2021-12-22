Two outstanding Scottsboro Junior High School students have been selected as the Student Spotlight for December.
Theron Miles is the seventh grade student spotlight while the eighth grade student spotlight is Aurora Jade Merica. This monthly recognition is sponsored by Harbin Automotive.
SJHS teacher Mrs. Lewis says that Theron is always kind to everyone. She says that he goes out of his way to make others feel included.
Theron is always willing to help his classmates. The kindness and heart for others displayed by Theron is rare and special. This young man is the son of Joshua and Jennifer Miles.
Aurora is a special helper to Coach Lewis. He says that she will stay after school and sweep his room just to be sweet. She is described as being very kind to her classmates and is very humble.
Aurora is also an excellent student. Lewis says that she is very deserving of this recognition.
This young lady is the daughter of Jodi Merica.
