The Section Elementary Beta Club has received the National Beta School of Distinction award. They earned this distinction because of their charity work this year.
This is an honor for Beta Clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership, and service to others.
The purpose of the National Beta Club is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership, and service among elementary and secondary students. In order to be invited to join the Beta Club, students must maintain an A and B average and demonstrate exemplary behavior.
Section’s Elementary Beta Club has focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and charity this year. The two biggest projects were the Scholastic Pajama Drive and the Valentine’s Day stuffed animal drive.
The members were able to collect over 20 pairs of winter pajamas during the pajama drive. These pajamas went to kids in need. Scholastic matched the donations with a new book for these kids to go along with each pair of pajamas.
Over 50 new stuffed animals were collected by the Club during their Valentine’s Day stuffed animal drive. These new stuffed animals were donated to the Jackson County CASA in Scottsboro.
“Our main goal when we decide on a charity is to help children in need in our area,” said Kayla Cordell who is the faculty sponsor for the Club.
Co-sponsor is Tiffany McDonald. With their projects, the members strive to lead by serving others which is part of the Beta motto.
The elementary Beta members also enjoy perks at school throughout the school year. These include holiday parties, field trips, surprise snacks and fun days.
Student leaders of the Club are Jace Posey, president; Kaitlyn Sanders, vice president; Kimber Paradise, treasurer and Carson Wright, secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.