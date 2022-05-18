The Section Elementary Beta Club members and sponsors proudly display their banner naming them as a National Beta School of Distinction. Members are, front, from left, Trinidy Hutson, Bryton Wilbanks, Kaitlyn Sanders, Sydney Vaughn, Chantel Wright, Helaina Samples, Caden Florence, Seanna Saabedra, and Jayla Posey; middle, Lyllie Brock, Remington Corbitt, Jace Posey, Jackson Swinford, Connor Phillips, Yoandris Soria, Keylee Paradise and Clay Durham; and back, sponsor Tiffany Haynes, Maranda Lawver, Dresden Hunter, Tyson Taylor, Carson Wright, Paislee Haynes, Ellis Wynn, Ian McLaughlin, Ella Guffey, Kimber Paradise, Liam Porter, Carson Florence, Willa Paschal and sponsor Kayla Cordell.