On Friday, Roxana Ramos had her last day in the office of Circuit Judge John Graham, having served an internship as a clerk over the summer. Over the summer, Ramos spent time proof reading, typing orders, meeting with local attorneys and spending a day at each of the local law firms and seeing all types of court proceedings.
“It has been a real privilege having Ramos with us this summer in Jackson County and an honor to host a Finch Fellow from my alma mater, the University of Alabama School of law. Ms. Ramos is smart, hard-working, intellectually curious and dedicated. She comes from a remarkable and accomplished family. She will be an excellent lawyer and I look forward to seeing her appear before the bench in Scottsboro in the future,” Graham said in a statement. “I know that Ramos’ clients will have a zealous, well-prepared, intelligent advocate in her. Those clients, and the future of the legal system in Alabama, will be in good hands if they are under her guidance.”
The internship is another feather in Ramos’ cap, as she looks to continue living her dreams of helping the Hispanic community in the court system, a dream she’s had for over seven years.
Ramos first knew she wanted to go into law when she turned 16. While working at her dad’s restaurant and store in Crossville, some would ask her to drive them to court when they couldn’t get there on their own. When driving those who couldn’t speak English, she would also act as a translator for them. Ramos also never charged for driving or translating, only accepting gas money.
“If they didn’t have money, I wouldn’t charge them. I just wanted to make sure they got to court and that their criminal cases wouldn’t escalate to something else. I just wanted to make sure they were fine, I just did it to help them,” Ramos said.
As time went on and she drove and translated more, Ramos knew that her best way to help people, particularly in the underrepresented Spanish speaking community.
“There’s a lot of Hispanics in Crossville and I’ve witnessed the Hispanic and Spanish speaking community be under represented, whether it’s by their attorney or by law enforcement or different areas. Any court proceedings, I used to translate,” Ramos said. “That’s what got me started, being in the courthouses, watching the traffic court cases and criminal proceedings, translating for people, I realized how thankful they were every time I would do that. They just felt like I helped them a lot and I didn’t even think I was doing a lot, to me that wasn’t a big deal but for them, they were so relieved whenever I told them that I could take them.”
In her senior year of high school, Ramos drove someone to Polk County in Georgia. The man she was driving was put in jail for 30 days for driving without a license. The experience of hearing this man’s case, him trying to tell the judge that he was going to buy food and diapers for his baby, being the sole provider in his household and likely losing his job at a chicken plant because of his 30-day sentence was one story that stuck with Ramos.
“It was an eye opener to me that one small card can change your life drastically because he was in jail for 30 days, serving day-for day, his life got disrupted. I realized how much disruption this caused to his family and his life. He lost his job, his kids at home didn’t have a ride, he was the sole provider, it just blew my mind how that small card, that driver’s license, had so much effect on that family’s life and because they didn’t have it, I’m sure their world went upside down.”
When looking at different colleges, Ramos only had one law school in mind, the University of Alabama. Ramos had to work hard to obtain scholarships for both law school and undergraduate school, as her parents could not afford to pay for her schooling. Convinced that Alabama was still the place for her, Ramos only applied to the law school at Alabama. After working hard to increase her Law School Admission Test (LSAT) score, she got in the program and was offered a near full-ride scholarship.
“I knew it was the best law school and I knew I could get the best education there and I wanted to be taught by the best professors, that was my dream school and top choice because I didn’t apply to any other law school. I was very thankful that I got in,” Ramos said.
In 2018, Ramos was one of the 31 participants selected into the inaugural class of Alabama Law’s PLUS (Pre-Law Undergraduate Scholars) program, a four-week program introducing the participants to law, with courses in legal writing, analysis and legal ethics. The program is typically aimed at students one year away from applying to law school from a minoritized group underrepresented in the legal profession.
After getting into law school, Ramos decided to study under a hybrid of Criminal and Immigration, called “Crimmigration.”
Ramos got into the Finch Fellowship, a program that focuses on law students serving in small towns, interning as a clerk under a judge, giving law students the experience and feel of practicing law in a small town.
Ramos wound up interning over the summer for Judge Graham and instantly became her favorite judge.
“When he came here and I met him, he gave a speech at a lunch at a local church and he was very welcoming, he gave a long speech about being welcoming to immigrants and how he went to New York whenever he went to his family’s funerals and how he met an immigrant who was being very kind to him and driving him around places to get to the funeral and I automatically got the feeling that he’s very welcoming, treats everyone with respect and I remember asking him ‘how do you get all these people to like you’ and he said ‘Well, Roxana, you just treat everyone with respect,’” Ramos said.
Typically seeing judges as the authority figures who are tough, sit on the bench and remain hard on defendants, Ramos was surprised to see just how different Graham was from the image she had built in her head of what all a judge is and what it means to be one.
“To me, how humble he is, knowing how much power that he has sitting on the bench and being able to relate and talk to the drug court participants, he’s like a father figure to a lot of them. I see how much he cares about them, how much time he invests in them, it’s really inspiring,” Ramos said. “I’m really thankful that I was able to get that opportunity and see that side of things and see how there’s so much more than just finding a defendant guilty or putting them in jail or whatever, that there’s so much that he has as a judge in his role to helping people that I would have never been able to see.”
With her summer now over and classes starting back on Aug. 17, Ramos looks to take her experience forward and remains more dedicated than ever to do her part to help her community back in Crossville, remaining thankful for the Finch Fellowship and how it’s helped her take the right steps towards her goal.
“I have to remind myself daily to keep pushing and don’t worry about how much time something will take because hard work takes time but it will pay off and the finish line will be there before we know it,” Ramos said.
