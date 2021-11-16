Blakely Gifford
Skyline High School Junior
A young lady who is an honor student and active in her school is this week’s outstanding youth. Blakely Gifford is a junior at Skyline High School.
This honor student has maintained an A and B average throughout high school. She is a member of the Beta Club.
She is also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and the FFA (Future Farmers of America).
Blakely takes health science at EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology). She is participates in Skills USA and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). She takes a CNA class through dual enrollment.
This high school junior says that history is her favorite school subject.
Blakely is already looking to her future. She plans to attend college where she will study to become a veterinarian.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She also likes to play the piano.
Blakely attends Skyline Free Holiness Church. She is active in the choir and participates in the Christmas plays.
Blakely is the daughter of Blake Gifford and Michelle Gifford. She has two brothers, Lucas and Barrett.
Her grandparents are Stevie and Shelia Gifford and Butch and Wanda Parker.
The family has three dogs, two horses, and lots of cows.
