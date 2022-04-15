On Monday, Northeast Alabama Community College was in the midst of an exciting announcement for the community college. The new workforce development would be a “gamechanger” for NACC as well as Northeast Alabama. During the middle of the press conference, a couple of loud huffs could be heard coming from the back of the Tim Bevill Lyceum lobby.
As heads turned, they saw NACC’s campus dog, Roscoe, walking among the crowd, slowly working his way to the podium. As he passed, some would reach down to pet him and as he walked through the speakers, most of them would pet him a bit, as he decided to lie down right next to the podium, in full view of everyone in attendance.
When he comes up to speak, Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees member Goodrich “Dus” Rogers is sure to acknowledge Roscoe’s presence.
“It’s a great day for NACC, it’s a great day for Jackson and DeKalb counties,” Rogers said. “It’s a good day for Roscoe, too.”
As the conference progresses, Roscoe stays by the podium, gets up and lies down on the other side, being sure the other side of the room can get a good look at him as well, where he stays until the press conference ends, at which point he begins to mingle with the crowd, receiving plenty of love along the way.
