Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.