Former Scottsboro wrestling star Brandon Womack, a senior at Cornell, received an at-large entry on Tuesday for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships, making him a four-time NCAA qualifier.
But unfortunately for Womack and all of his fellow national qualifiers, their seasons and for seniors, their careers, unless the NCAA grants seniors another year of eligibility, are over. The NCAA canceled all of its winter and spring sports championships on Thursday over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Womack, a six-time state champion at Scottsboro, finished his career at Cornell with an 89-39 record with 22 career pins. Womack was an All-American his freshman season in the 165-pound weight class.
He missed most of his senior season because of an injury, but returned in time to go 14-7 while wrestling at 174 pounds.
