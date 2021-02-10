Due to a continual decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing, the Highlands Medical Center’s drive-thru testing site, located at 404 Cedar Hill in Scottsboro (Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad facility) will close following end of day on Friday, Feb. 12.
“Drive-thru staff will be moved to serve in patient care areas and COVID-19 vaccination clinics as we continue to fight against the spread of the coronavirus and care for the residents in our community,” said John Anderson, CEO of Highlands. “Should the need for testing arise again in the future, we will re-evaluate the need to operate a drive-thru site.”
COVID-19 testing will continue to be done daily at Scottsboro Urgent Care, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“Even though the demand for testing has gone down, the community should not let their guard down about the virus,” said Anderson, who added everyone should continue to wear a mask, wash hands often and social distance.
Anderson said there are still many vulnerable people in the area who need everyone to be diligent in preventing the spread in Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.