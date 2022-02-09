Barclay Butler
Scottsboro High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an athlete and honor student.
Barclay Butler is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Barclay has been recognized at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs during high school. He is a member of the Interact Club and Future Farmers of America. He is also a Top Cat Leader.
This high school senior is a member of the Scottsboro Wildcats Varsity Football Team. He was named as a Class 6A All-Region Honorable Mention.
Barclay is a member of the Scottsboro High School Bass Cats State Championship Team. He is a two-time Bass Nation National Qualifier.
History is Barclay’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy learning about past events,” he says.
After graduating from high school, this top student will continue his education at Northeast Alabama Community College.
Once he completes his studies there, he will transfer to Auburn University and pursue a degree in the electrical field. He is currently a Co-op student at the Scottsboro Electric Power Board.
When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors. He likes hunting, fishing, and working out.
Barclay is the son of Paul and Tripp Butler and has a younger sister, Blair, who is a freshman at Scottsboro High School. His grandparents are Johnny and Lynn Johnson and the late David and Hazel Butler.
The family has four cats and a dog.
Barclay attends Center Point Baptist Church.
