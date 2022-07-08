Dr. Angela Guess wasted little time going to work as the interim superintendent of the Jackson County School System minutes after the board of education named her to the position Wednesday morning.
In a short, emotional meeting, the school board unanimously approved a motion making it official.
Guess takes over as interim superintendent after the death of Superintendent Kevin Dukes last month.
“This is a tough meeting and very emotional, school board president Chad Gorham said as the meeting got underway. “Our school system is still healing. But we are charged with overseeing it.
Guess resigned her position on the school board July 2.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to help our school system during these sad times,” said Guess.
Guess has spent her career in education, serving 10 years as a teacher in Georgia, before coming to work in Jackson County in 1979. Since that time, she has served as teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum and technology coordinator, administrative assistant to the superintendent and assistant superintendent.
Guess was elected to the school board in 2016 and ran unopposed earlier this year.
“Dr. Guess will do a very good job helping bridge the gap,” said Gorham. “She is the hardest worker I know. She treats everyone with respect and dignity.”
With an interim superintendent in place, the school board has 180 days to appoint a superintendent to complete the term until Jan. 1, 2025.
In addition, now with an opening on the board, board members have 30 days to fill the vacancy, Gorham said. Guess served on the board in at-large position.
