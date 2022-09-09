The Sand Mountain Dragway was buzzing Thursday afternoon. Though there were no races happening at the time and preparations for the races that night hadn’t yet started, people at the dragway were giddy to see one of their drivers get a first look at their painted car.
Camden Ray Bounds, a 35-year old with Down Syndrome, practically grew up around drag racing. His parents raced at the track and Bounds got to where he never met a stranger while there, holding celebrity status at the track. His team name, Cam Dawg Racing For Downs, is to inspire other people with Downs Syndrome that they can do whatever they want.
When he was 15, Bounds would have a chance encounter with Jimmy Jones, then an officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. From there, the two formed a deep friendship, with the two referring to themselves as brothers.
Two years ago, Bounds told Jones about a dream. Bounds wanted to be the first drag racer with Downs Syndrome. After hearing this, Jones and some others at the Dragway worked to try and find Bounds a car. Bounds eventually found and bought a Mustang, though the work that had to be done to get it race ready was too much and Jones had to break the news to Bounds with another idea.
“This past summer, I said ‘buddy, we’re going to sell your Mustang and go buy you another one. Me and several of the other guys went all over Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia looking at cars and we finally found his car,” Jones said.
With a new mustang purchased, Bounds started training to race this year, with a lot of the racers at the drag strip helping show him how and where to line up, how to do a burnout and the safety equipment.
On Aug. 6, Bounds had a birthday bash at the Dragway. Though his actual birthday was July 21, the crew celebrated Bounds birthday by giving him his first ever race. Despite weather coming in and fear that they’d have to call off the race, the weather held back just long enough for Bounds to get one race, which he won.
After that, the work began to get Bounds’ car looking like his own and trying to set up the next race.
“He’s all interested in taking the car to other places and racing at other tracks in an exhibition to show people that he can do it,” Jones said.
Bounds has a Facebook page, Cam Dawg Racing for Downs, and a Tik Tok page, camdawgracing, with over 400 followers on each platform
At about 3:30 p.m., Bounds showed up with his family and Bounds laid eyes on his painted car for the first time.
“I love it,” Bounds said.
This week, Bounds was challenged by his uncle, Scott. Thursday night, Cam won the first ever “diaper race,” with the loser being forced to wear a diaper. It won’t be the last time Cam Dawg Racing sits in the winner’s circle, either. After all, he’ll need to start winning to reach his ultimate goal.
“I want to go race John Force, go to (National Hot Rod Association) nationals at Orlando, Florida,” Bounds said.
