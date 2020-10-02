The AHSAA has made some changes to high school volleyball’s postseason format.
AHSAA assistant director Denise Ainsworth wrote in a letter to member schools that the change was made to alleviate venue occupancy, hotel availability and travel obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest change is there will now be a sub-regional match on high school campus’ following area tournament play. Area tournament champions will host sub-regional matches while area runners-up will travel. Previously area champions and runners-up advanced straight to the Super Regional.
Sub-regional winners will advance to the Super Regionals, which will now consist of eight teams in the 1A-6A classifications rather than 16. The North Super Regional is next month at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall.
The AHSAA State Volleyball Championship tournament is scheduled for Oct. 27-29 at the Birmingham Crossplex. The top four teams at Super Regionals advance to the state tournament.
