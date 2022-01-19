Collin Perkins
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young man who loves baseball and is an honor student is this week’s outstanding youth.
Collin Perkins is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Collin has maintained an A and B average throughout high school and has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program.
He is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the Future Farmers of America.
This senior athlete is a member of the Wildcat Varsity Baseball Team. He has earned the varsity baseball defensive MVP (Most Valuable Player) Award. He also participates in travel baseball.
Math is Collin’s favorite school subject.
“I like working with numbers,” he adds.
Collin plans to continue his education after high school. He will pursue a degree in computer science with a focus on cybersecurity.
When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys being outdoors. He likes hunting, fishing, and working out. He also spends time with his dog, Charlie.
Collin is the son of Michael and Jaime Perkins. His sister, Morgan, is a freshman in high school while brother, Liam, is in the sixth grade.
His grandparents are Tom and Barbara Perkins and James and Jackie Williams.
Collin attends Center Point Baptist Church. He is active with the youth group.
