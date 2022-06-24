The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.
According to the Alabama Policy Institute, this does not mean that abortion is now illegal in America. The Supreme Court simply no longer considers it a right that cannot be touched by lawmakers.
The ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws without concern of running afoul of Roe v. Wade, which had permitted abortions during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.
In 2019, Alabama legislators approved, by wide margins in the Senate and almost unanimously in the House, the Human Life Protection Act. The law bans abortion in Alabama except in cases where it is necessary in order to save the life of the mother or to prevent a serious health risk to her.
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the fundamental human right to life won Friday.
“The Alabama Republican Party believes that every life is precious and should be protected and celebrated,” said Wahl. “I cannot communicate how excited I am about the possibility of correcting the tragedy of Roe v. Wade and restoring the sanctity of life. It gives me hope in the ideals of individual liberty and protecting the rights of every person from the moment of conception to the grave.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called Friday “a truly historic day.” Marshall said the issue of abortion now returns to the state—at the state of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life.
“Because neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect,” said Marshall. “For those laws that have been halted by courts, the state will immediately file motions to dissolve those injunctions.”
Marshall said any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations.
“Furthermore, any act of vandalism or violence against any crisis pregnancy center, church or other pro-life entity in retaliation for today’s decision will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office to the fullest extent of the law,” added Marshall.
