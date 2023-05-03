WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
• Karah Wilson, author of “sunrises in new harmony,” will be hosting a book signing event at Scottsboro Public Library from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A limited amount of books will be available for purchase at the signing for $15. Purchase a copy of the book in advance from Amazon.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
• The Jackson County Master Gardeners Association will host its monthly meeting at the Jackson County Senior Center on Rita Williams Drive with social time beginning at 10 a.m. Program begins at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Keeley Sykes from the North Alabama Zoological Society who will discuss the society and their plans for a zoo. For more information visit nalz.org. The monthly business meeting will follow the program. Invite a friend, bring a finer food for social time and a gardening item for the door prize drawing.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
• Drug Court, Family Wellness Court and Recovery Community invite you to Tomato Day at the Garden of Hope by Jackson County Juvenile Court located at 110 East Appletree Street in Scottsboro. The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Everyone gets a free tomato plant until they run out. Refreshments and fun for the whole family. Bring a bucket and a shovel. For more infor call (256) 574-9228.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
• Collins Intermediate School’s Drama Club will be performing Peter Pan Jr. at the Collins auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase during school hours at Collins and also available at the door the night of the show. Other production dates include Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m, Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. All ages welcome.
MONDAY, MAY 8
• Join Scottsboro Public Library for Destination Library Tails at 10 a.m. Story time for ages 3 to 6. Destination Library Tails is part of our "Reimagining School Readiness" programming offered by the Alabama Public Library Service. For more information, you can contact the Scottsboro Public Library at 256-574-4335.
TUESDAY, MAY 9
• Join Scottsboro Public Library for Second Tuesday Book Club at 10 a.m. May's book is "The Writing Retreat" by Julia Bartz.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
• Join Scottsboro Public Library for a painting class at 5:30 p.m. It will be a floral chicken painting on 11" x 14" canvas. All class material are covered in the cost. To participate stop by the library with cash or check before May 9 to secure your spot. Cost is $25. All proceeds go toward library programming and materials.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
• Yarn Group meeting at Scottsboro Public Library at 10 a.m. This is a great opportunity to connect with other fiber enthusiasts, share your projects, and learn new techniques. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
• 22nd Annual Catfish Festival will be start at 8 a.m. at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. There will be a car show, arts & craft vendors, food vendors, free kid’s area, inflatables, train rides, and musical entertainment by The Bowmans. Vendors are welcome. Please contact Vickie at 256-609-1409 and checkout our Living Word Ministries Facebook page or Facebook Events.
MONDAY, MAY 22
• Join Scottsboro Public Library for Destination Library Tails at 10 a.m. Story time for ages 3 to 6. Destination Library Tails is part of our "Reimagining School Readiness" programming offered by the Alabama Public Library Service. For more information, you can contact the Scottsboro Public Library at 256-574-4335.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
• Builders Afternoon at Scottsboro Public Library from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Builders Afternoon is a fun and interactive event where participants use Lego building blocks to create their own unique structures and designs. With a wide variety of blocks in different shapes, sizes, and colors, the possibilities are endless. Participants can work individually or in teams to build their creations. This event is perfect for children and adults of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned builder or a first-time Lego enthusiast, you’ll have a great time building and creating at Builders Afternoon. This program is provided by a LSTA Youth and Family grant.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
• Yarn Group meeting at Scottsboro Public Library at 10 a.m. This is a great opportunity to connect with other fiber enthusiasts, share your projects, and learn new techniques. Beginners and experienced crafters are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.