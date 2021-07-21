Cooper Atkins
Scottsboro High School Class of 2021
A young man who was a high school track star as well as an honor student is this week’s outstanding youth. Cooper Atkins is a member of the Scottsboro High School Class of 2021.
Cooper is a four-time All-State Cross Country Runner and 13 time State Champion. He was the Alabama Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year nominee. He was a member of the track and cross country teams at Scottsboro High School.
This young man was a Top Cat and member of the Junior Civitan Club and Interact Club. He was also a member of the Key Club and served as vice president.
Cooper was an All A student and was recognized with a gold card at every STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program during his high school years.
He is a member of the National Honor Society. Cooper was the 6A Region 7 Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Winner.
History was Cooper’s favorite school subject.
“I like the great stories and events I get to hear from our world’s past,” he adds.
Cooper will soon be leaving to begin his college education at Auburn University where he will continue his track and field career as he runs for the University.
He will pursue a degree in the science and mathematics field with a pre-dental focus. He plans to enroll in dental school.
This top student was in the top five percent of his class. He was awarded a West Rock Scholarship, the Spirit of Auburn Presidential Scholarship, and the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship.
When Cooper has free time he likes to play video games and hang out with his friends.
Cooper attends Agape Baptist Church. There he helps with Vacation Bible School, the Fall Festival, and the Night to Shine.
The son of Steve and Dawn Atkins, Cooper has one brother, Benson. His grandparents are J. D. and Stella Atkins and Junior and Ann Sharp.
He has a black Labradane named Yoshi.
