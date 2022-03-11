Melinda Gilbert has announced she has qualified to run for the District 2 seat on the Jackson County Commission in the May 24 Republican Primary.
Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Jackson County, is the daughter of Charles “Joe” and Margaret Gilbert, of Hollywood and has one brother, Bobby, and sister-in-law, Melinda Dean Gilbert, along with a niece and nephew, Erin and Andrew.
Her grandparents were John and Ruby Odom, of Hollywood, and the late Juanita Haswell and Winfred Gilbert.
Gilbert is a 1986 graduate of Scottsboro High School and received her BS in Collaborative Education from Alabama A&M and her MS in Collaborative Education from Jacksonville State University.
Gilbert worked for an aide with special needs children for years before going back to school to get her teaching degree. After receiving her degrees, she worked in Bridgeport as the middle and elementary schools for 15 years and is currently working in the Special Needs Unit at Hollywood School.
Gilbert served on the Jackson County Commission from 2016-2020, representing District 3, adding she is the only candidate running with experience. She has since moved back home to Hollywood and now resides in District 2.
“It takes several months to get your feet on the ground as a commissioner,” said Gilbert. “You have to learn about the different departments, budgets and where funds come from and are allowed to be used. I even went out with different departments to gain a better understanding of what the work entails, and I also gained knowledge what has been tried and failed and tried and succeeded in helping our county.”
Gilbert said she admits the first time was a learning process, and she may have made some mistakes.
“I feel like this experience, mistakes and all, will allow me to be a better commissioner if given the opportunity to serve again,” she said. “I will be able to hit the ground running right away.”
Gilbert said she will work and represent all the people of Jackson County, saying she wants to clarify to citizens that everyone in Jackson County votes for the position.
“I am simply asking for another opportunity to serve my county and give back because this county and its people have been good to me throughout the years,” said Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.