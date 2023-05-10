Mr. James Kirk Evans, age 53, of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Erlanger Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Floyd officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 beginning at 5-8 p.m.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Shasta Evans; children, Brittany Bosarge, Trysten Evans, Kyley Evans, Morgan Rogers, Cassie Evans; 7 grandchildren; mother, Margaret Sue Ragan; brothers, Frank Totherow, Donnie Evans, William Hamilton, O’Neal Hamilton; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Newton Evans; brother, John Michael Evans.
Mr. James Kirk Evans
