In a case that drew national attention and a trial only weeks away, Brittany Smith accepted a plea agreement in the 2018 death of Joshua Todd Smith.
Smith, who has maintained she was raped, was sentenced to 20 years, split to serve three years, according to District Attorney Jason Pierce.
Pierce said, as part of the plea agreement, Smith will serve 18 months in Jackson County Jail and then 18 months on house arrest. With jail credit, Pierce said Smith has around seven months to serve in jail.
Smith will be on five years of supervised probation following her 36-month sentence.
Smith’s case went to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals after Circuit Judge Jenifer Holt ruled against her in a Stand Your Ground hearing. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Holt’s ruling.
Later, Holt ruled in Smith’s favor in a bond revocation hearing after state prosecutors said she had failed drug tests. However, two days later, she was arrested and charged with arson second degree.
In a second bond revocation hearing, days later, Smith’s bond was revoked, and she was returned to the county jail.
Pierce said a plea agreement is expected in the arson case.
Smith’s attorney, Ron Smith of Huntsville, told AL.com that the plea deal was hatched through discussions with Pierce.
“In any case, you’ve got to weigh what you know and can control with what you can’t,” Ron Smith told AL.com. “We have no control over a jury or a judge that would sentence her.”
Pierce said Todd Smith’s family was pleased to get the matter resolved.
“They were grateful and appreciative of the hard work of the sheriff’s office,” said Pierce.
