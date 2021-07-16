Taking care of children and making sure they have plenty to eat never stops for Mary K Carlton.
Carlton announced this week that the 2021 Food for Thought annual fundraiser is about to kick off. Food for Though is a coalition of food backpack programs in Jackson County and Scottsboro City schools with the purpose of raising funds for children at risk of weekend hunger.
“The number of children needing food increased dramatically last year and is expected to rise again when school reopens in several weeks,” said Carlton.
Carlton said one in four children face food insecurity in Jackson County. Last year, 925 children were provided food from the $29,000 raised.
“There are several ways you can donate,” said Carlton. “Foodland will be collecting donations at the registers until Aug. 6.,” she said.
State Rep. Tommy Hanes also holds the program deep into his heart, as well.
“I am humbled by the support our community has shown over the last several years,” said Hanes. “Food for Thought wouldn’t be what it is today without the support of our donors and community.”
Donations can be mailed to the Legislative office at 100 Each Peachtree Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Checks should be made payable to Nourish One Child, designated for Food for Thought.
“It is unfathomable to think that a child goes to bed hungry at night, and then is expected to get up and perform academically at school, still hungry,” said Hanes. “Proper nourishment is just as important as any ‘tool’ used in the classroom.”
The Legislative Delegation, IMPACT Learning Center and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Food for Thought to raise funds for children who need assistance. Carlton said a donation of $200 would provide food for a child on weekends for the entire school year.
“The Food for Thought program addresses food insecurity in Jackson County schools,” said Hanes. “Receiving a bag of food for the weekend may be an act of kindness that could potentially change the course of one of these children, and I couldn’t be prouder to support such a worthy cause.”
For more information, contact Mary K Carlton at 256-599-9422 or the Legislative office at 256-218-3090.
