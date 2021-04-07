Sam Bryant
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young man who loves baseball and has maintained an All A average throughout high school is this week’s outstanding youth. Sam Bryant is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Sam has received a gold card each semester at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program. This goes to those students who received All A’s the previous semester. Sam is a member of the National Honor Society.
This high school senior is a certified expert in Excel, Word, Power Point, and Access. Sam is a member of the Scottsboro High School Varsity Baseball Team.
Sam says chemistry is his favorite school subject.
“I like working with different chemicals and equations,” he adds.
After graduation from high school in the spring, Sam plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College for two years. He will then transfer to Mississippi State where he plans to major in business.
Sam works as a referee for the Scottsboro Rec*Com during the fall. When he has free time, he likes to play baseball, watch movies, and hang out with his friends. One of his special talents is doing a back flip.
Sam is the son of Renae and Steven Bryant. He has an older sister, Alex.
His grandparents are Jackie and Earl Bryant. The family pets include two dogs named Saban and Lucky.
This teen attends Calvary Baptist Church. There, he is active with the youth group.
