A former Jackson County teacher is facing several sexual abuse charges following a Jackson County Grand Jury indictment handed down earlier this month.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Scotty Berlin Baugh, 52 of Gurley, turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail Monday.
Baugh has been charged with two counts of sodomy first degree, two counts of sexual abuse second degree and school employee sexual abuse second degree.
Harnen said the charges came after an investigation several months ago, involving a family member.
“During the investigation, a former student made allegations, too,” said Harnen.
Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said Baugh, who was teaching at Woodville High School, resigned in October. Dukes said Baugh taught in the school system for 10 years, including at Paint Rock Valley High School.
Dukes said the alleged charges involving a student happened while Baugh was at Paint Rock Valley.
Baugh was released from jail on Tuesday on a $201,000 bond.
