The second season is about to start for local high school basketball teams.
Area tournament play begins in statewide next week.
Area tournament champions and runners-up advance to the sub-regional round on Feb. 13 (girls) and Feb. 14 (boys). Sub-regional game winners advance to the regional round and regional champions advance to the state tournament.
The AHSAA is requiring all area tournament tickets be purchased on the GoFan app.
Two Jackson County teams, Skyline’s girls and North Sand Mountain’s boys, are hosting their respective area tournaments.
In the Class 1A Area 15 Tournaments, the fourth-seeded team will host the fifth-seeded team before the rest of the tournament shifts to the site of the regular-season area champion. In the Class 1A Area 15 Boys Tournament, fifth-seeded Woodville plays at fourth-seeded Valley Head Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Here is the schedule for all area tournaments involving local teams:
GIRLS
Class 1A Area 15 at Skyline
Monday
› Oakwood at Athens Bible, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
› Skyline vs. Athens Bible/Oakwood winner, 6 p.m.
› Woodville vs. Valley Head, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Area 15 at Ider
Monday
› Ider vs. Section, 6 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. NSM, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Area 15 at New Hope
Monday
› North Jackson vs. New Hope, 6 p.m.
› DAR vs. Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 5A Area 15 at Guntersville
Monday
› Guntersville vs. Fairview, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
› Scottsboro vs. Arab, 4 p.m.
Thursday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Class 1A Area 15 at Oakwood Academy (Huntsville)
Tuesday
› Woodville at Valley Head, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
› Skyline vs. Athens Bible, 6 p.m.
› Oakwood vs. Woodville/Valley Head winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
› Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area 15 at NSM (Higdon)
Tuesday
› NSM vs. Ider, 6 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. Section, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Area 15 at New Hope
Tuesday
› North Jackson vs. New Hope, 6 p.m.
› DAR vs. Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 6 p.m.
Class 5A Area 15 at Guntersville
Tuesday
› Scottsboro vs. Fairview, 6 p.m.
› Guntersville vs. Arab, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
› Championship Game, 7 p.m.
