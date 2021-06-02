Veterans and citizens observed Memorial Day in Scottsboro beginning with a wreath laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County.
As a crowed awaited the placement of the wreaths, veteran Billy Peppers shared what Memorial Day means to him.
“I can remember three boys joined the Marine Corp. in 1965,” Peppers said. “I was one of them. It was a buddy system. I’m the only one here to tell you about them. My best friend got killed in Vietnam in 1968. My first cousin died a few years ago of Parkinson’s disease, which was caused by (the war). There were several other guys I was in Vietnam with who lost their lives, and I still remember them everyday.”
Another veteran in attendance, Samual Mash, said Memorial Day is both a sad and a great day for America.
“Soldiers fought and died for our country so we could live in freedom,” Mash said. “Without our soldiers, it’s hard to say where we would be today.”
The annual Memorial Day program was held at Collins Intermediate School following the wreath ceremony. This year’s guest speaker was Chief Master Sgt. Eric Dudash, who recently retired after serving more than 30 years in the United States Air Force.
Dudash said his ties to the military go back before World War I, when his great great grandfather and great great uncle Leo fled the turmoil in Europe. The pair became a part of the Polish Falcon Army, which trained in the United States and returned overseas to liberate Poland.
“When they came back they became American Citizens,” Dudash said.
It was them, along with his great grandfather, uncle and father, who paved the way for Dudash’s military career.
“I followed giants before me. Absolute giants,” Dudash said.
Dudash said his memories of Memorial Day begin in his childhood when he and his sister would decorate the house with patriotic bunting.
“It wasn’t just our house that did that,” he said. “This was seen at everybody’s house up and down the street and all over the community.”
Dudash also recalled going to church on Memorial Day as a child, where service members would be dressed in and out of uniform and Americans gathered to remember and honor the fallen.
“We gathered for one cause and one reason,” Dudash said. “It didn’t matter our background and it didn’t matter what you believed was right or wrong. We had the same mission, and that mission was to honor the sacrifices that were made so we could live free.”
Dudash went on to ask what happened to the Memorial Days of years gone by, saying many events that are held on the day now have nothing to do with its true meaning. Dudash said it is his hope that the country can get back to the time when Americans honor the patriots who gave their lives in battle.
“I lost 14 friends of mine in battle,” Dudash said. “And three of those were actually from peace time. But that battle remained in their soul until the very end. These brave warriors, they did what they loved. They fought and protected their brothers and sisters, and the love of country will never be questioned with these individuals. You see, Memorial Day, it’s not necessarily for the Gold Star family. Every day is Memorial Day for them. It’s not necessarily for the veteran, because we relive those last seconds before our fallen were called up. Memorial Day is for every American. That church service that I remember and describe, that’s what we need to get back to.”
