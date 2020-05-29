A missing man was found Friday morning at the Walls of Jericho. The hiker was rescued and pulled out of the woods Friday afternoon.
According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, a 21-year-old man was hiking with his mother and sister on Thursday and they got separated on the trail.
His mother made it out, but Harnen said the man didn’t. Deputies were called to the Walls of Jericho around 9:30 p.m. and searched for the missing hiker all night. The hiker was located around 10:30 Friday morning alive and well.
The Jackson County Rescue Squad, Hytop Fire, Skyline Police, and several other agencies assisted with the rescue.
