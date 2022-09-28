Jaila Khalia Cobb
North Jackson High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student who is planning a career in nursing. Jaila Khalia Cobb is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Jaila is a member of the Beta Club. She has maintained an All A average during high school. She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and serves as an office aide.
This top student is a member of the softball team.
English is Jaila’s favorite school subject.
“I love English because of my favorite teacher, Mrs. Stivers. She always makes English more interesting,” says Jaila.
Jaila is a dual enrollment student and will receive a short term certificate at the end of the year. She has been taking these courses through Northeast Alabama Community College.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends. She also likes to decorate and is talented in cooking and baking.
This outstanding student would tell freshmen to challenge themselves and don’t always do what others are doing.
“Stay true to yourself and never change for others. Pick things that you are interested in no matter what your friends are interested in,” she adds.
“My favorite thing about North Jackson is how involved the teachers and staff are, and that our principal is committed to us having a great life after high school,” says Jaila. “The best thing about North Jackson is the relationships we build with the teachers and staff. It always makes it feel like home.”
Jaila plans to attend Jacksonville State University upon graduating from high school. She will be studying to become a neonatal nurse.
The daughter of Simone Cobb, Jaila has a younger sister, Jakara. Her grandparents are Marie Matthews and Kermit Matthews. She has a dog named Shadow.
Jaila attends White Rock Primitive Baptist Church.
