Local authorities are searching for an Ider man wanted for allegedly stealing four vehicles.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said Daniel Spurgin, 21 of Ider, is wanted on multiple felony warrants in connection to the vehicle thefts.
Welden said last Saturday a truck with a motorcycle on a trailer was stolen from a victim’s yard on County Road 141. Later on Sunday, the truck and trailer were spotted by a citizen at Beulah Church on County Road 159 nearby and recovered by law enforcement.
Also on Sunday, a spreader truck was reported stolen from some chicken houses on County Road 739 near Ider.
“The truck was stolen some time on Saturday night,” said Welden. “Later in the day, a citizen spotted the truck abandoned at the Deer Head Cove Cemetery on County Road 792.”
Welden said an Ider police officer spotted a suspect in the thefts in a vehicle. After the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle led the officer on a pursuit.
“The suspect’s vehicle wrecked on Crabapple Lane in Ider, and the suspect took off on foot,” said Welden.
Welden said while deputies and officers were searching for the suspect, the stolen motorcycle from the previous night was located in a wooded area near where the suspect ran. Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect.
Welden said on Monday another vehicle reported stolen in Jackson County and tied to the same suspect was located abandoned at the Ider Food Mart.
“If you know of Daniel Spurgin’s whereabouts, please contact us at 256-845-3801,” said Welden. “We need to get him into custody before any more thefts occur.”
