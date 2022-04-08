Jackson County Revenue Commissioner Jeff Arnold will conduct the 2002 Tax Lien Auction on April 26. The auction will be held online and will begin at 10 a.m. at www.govease.com.
In accordance to Title 40, Chapter 10, Code of Alabama 1975 (40-10-180 through 200), the Jackson County tax collecting official has authority to auction and sell tax liens on properties for which ad valorem property taxes are delinquent.
An updated list of delinquent parcels from 2021 tax year can be found at the Jackson County government’s website, www.jacksoncountyal.gov.
All potential bidders are required to register online prior to the auction’s start time.
For more information about the upcoming tax lien auction, contact the Jackson County Real Estate Office at 256-574-9270.
