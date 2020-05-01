For the past couple of weeks traffic on Highway 35 from Scottsboro to Section has been at a literal standstill due to resurfacing work.
Coming up or down Sand Mountain, motorists have been stuck in delay for at least 30 minutes at a time.
Come Monday, though, that should change, according to Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
"Based on previous experience resurfacing on Highway 35 on the mountain, ALDOT had concerns about worker and motorist safety going into this project," said ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett. "While the existing traffic control provides that safety, the impact on traffic flow has proven excessive."
Burkett said ALDOT is implementing adjustments to the traffic control plan that should be in place by Monday.
"It will better allow passenger traffic to take an optional detour to Highway 71 and Highway 40 or vice versa," said Burkett. "Commercial traffic must remain on Highway 35."
Burkett said ALDOT apologizes to the traveling public for the inconvenience motorists have experienced due to delays in recent days.
