Investigator Rick Bremer has a new best friend, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition.
K9 Riley, a German short-haired pointer, has joined the narcotics unit to help fight crime. Riley was donated to the sheriff’s office by Micah McCreary of McCreary K9 Facility.
“Micah donated Riley, and we pay for the training,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the sheriff’s office. “She is trained on the basics.”
Harnen said Bremer has been working with the K9 for several months now.
“They are doing really good,” added Harnen.
McCreary has worked with hundreds to dogs, of all different breeds, the past eight years. His company is contracted through the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, where he trains all of their K9’s.
Harnen said McCreary contacted the sheriff’s office about donating Riley.
“We thought it was a good idea,” said Harnen. “Micah does a lot of the training.”
To work with Riley, Harnen said Bremer has been certified in narcotics.
“They are still working on being a team,” said Harnen. “Riley will be available for searches in vehicles, houses and schools.”
Riley stays with Bremer full time. Harnen said the sheriff’s office bought a kennel and put up fencing at Bremer’s home.
“We take care of food and medical bills,” Harnen said.
Harnen said Riley will be a big asset to the sheriff’s office.
“A dog can search a whole lot more area than we can,” he said. “If a dog has got the drive, it can be taught.”
Harnen said Riley comes to work with Bremer pretty much daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.