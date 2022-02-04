Bill Nance was appointed to fill the remainder of a commission chairman term in May 2021. Now, he wants his own full term.
Nance has qualified in the Republican Primary, set for May 24, seeking the chairman seat.
Nance has been in public service and business for 53 years. He voluntarily enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served almost 35 years, retiring as a major general.
Nance led and managed Department of Defense organizations for 20 years, developing high performing complex offensive and defensive missile systems.
In 1994, he was selected the Army’s Project Manager of the Year. He is a member of the U.S. Army Infantry Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame and the U.S. Army Ordnance Corp Hall of Fame.
After his military career, Nance was the president and COO of a successful small business. In 2021, he became the chairman of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“I am proud to have served my country and appreciate that Gov. Kay Ivey has given me the opportunity to now serve our county,” said Nance. “I believe my near 53 years of public service and business experience has prepared me to serve the citizens of Jackson County as your chairman.”
Nance said he will listen to concerns for the county and will work with county, state and federal leaders to get them resolved.
“I will work to get state and federal funding to improve our critical county infrastructure of roads, water and broadband,” said Nance. “Just like families living on a budget, so should our government. I will be a good steward of taxpayers’ money.”
Nance said, as chairman, he will continue to work to ensure an open, efficient, accountable and sound fiscal policy, adding he will continue working with local mayors, county and state leaders to recruit and bring new businesses and industries to Jackson County.
“We have great potential in our industrial parks and along Highway 72,” said Nance. “My goal will be to make Jackson County the premier place in North Alabama to visit, live, raise a family, work and locate business.”
Nance said the county has some of the best schools in the state, adding he will support local schools, teachers and administrators to help them access the necessary resources to teach our children, so they receive the best education possible.
He said public safety is one of his priorities.
“I will make sure our first responders, sheriff’s office and volunteer fire departments have the equipment to protect our communities,” said Nance.
Nance said Jackson County is home to farmers and cattlemen, and he will always be a liaison to the agriculture businesses to understand their concerns and issues.
“As your chairman of the Jackson County Commission, I will listen, I will work and I will support our citizens to move our county forward,” said Nance. “I will promote the welfare of all Jackson County citizens. I humbly ask for your vote on May 24 to continue serving you.”
Nance has been married to his wife, Jonnie, for 52 years. They attend First Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
