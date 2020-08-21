COVID-19 cases in Jackson County reached 1,000 cases on Aug. 10. Since then the county has added another 168 cases, an average of 15 cases per day. There have also been five coronavirus related deaths in Jackson County.
Jackson County has one of the highest per-day confirmed rates of infection of any county in Alabama. This has led to the Alabama Department of Public Health ranking Jackson County as a “very high risk” area for the coronavirus in Alabama. These rankings are updated every week and are based on Counties.
ADPH measures risk by looking at the three-day case average while taking into account current cases, test positivity rate, total county population, new case trends and percentage of county population that has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Since March, over 2% of Jackson County’s population has been infected with coronavirus. This is below the state average of 2.5%; however, in the last 14 days Jackson County has accounted for a disproportionate number of Alabama’s new Coronavirus cases.
As the state, and Jackson County, continues to reopen, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase at devastating rates.
On July 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that Alabama’s hospital system was at roughly 70% capacity.
Since then, cases in all of Alabama, but especially in Jackson County have drastically increased, with total cases in the county having more than doubled, with Jackson County currently at 1,182 total cases.
The County’s three-day high for new cases has also increased by 15%, and approximately 2% since the CDC’s last report.
Jackson County meets the test positivity rate, or number of tests expected to return a positive result set by the ADPH, but public health experts and epidemiologists from Johns Hopkins University have estimated that this is nowhere near enough testing. To adequately track the virus, the University recommends test positivity rates of <5%, or 4% lower than Jackson County’s current 9% rate.
In this area Jackson county is improving. The county has lowered its test positivity rate by almost 11% in the last 14 days according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Out of the 107,804 confirmed cases by ADPH, the health department only expects that 44,684 have recovered from the virus. This leaves an estimated 63,120 active cases in the state.
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 81% of Alabama’s inpatient beds are currently in use and 90% of the state’s ICU beds are in use. This puts Alabama at the fourth highest hospital utilization in the country for overall beds and the second highest in ICU bed utilization in the country.
Studies have shown that as overall hospital utilization rate increases beyond 85% that the mortality rate of a hospitalization, also increases. Alabama is currently at 81% bed utilization and continuing to rise.
Scientists have lowered the predicted mortality rate of the virus and top CDC officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have signaled that recent vaccine trials have yielded promising results.
Various vaccine candidates have also already been put into production in hopes that when a viable vaccine candidate is found that we will be able to meet the high demand
The CDC suggests that we will produce a vaccine by the end of the 2020 or early 2021.
Even with a lowered mortality rate the virus continues to pose a serious danger to individuals who are infected. Many who have survived the virus have reported decrease respiratory health, and heart damage. Reinfection is also a serious concern, as there have been reports of those who have been infected, and recovered, being re-infected.
Coronavirus has so far killed over 160,000 Americans and 1,900 Alabamians, while cases continue to increase.
More Covid scare tactics. The virus reports across America have been compromised. Hospitals receive funds for reporting case and deaths from the government. My wife's friend’s son who works for a hospital I will not name told his mother that patients who have a broken arm or other maladies are being reported as the virus. Hospitals reporting mass patient populations have been reported by boots on the ground as being almost totally empty. Masks are dangerous because it causes deadly Co2 to be breathed back into your lungs depleting your immune system, the very thing needed to fight the virus. Wake up people do you really believe that Big Pharma cares about your health when their earnings a few years ago was 100 million dollars a year and now in 2020 is 60 billion a year. The Bill Gates Foundation donates 100 million dollars to the WHO and has patents on vaccines. For the sake of Sustainable Development, he has announced publicly that by using vaccines the world's population could be reduced by 15%. Doesn't sound like a proponent of population growth but a proponent of depopulation. Since when has our country's Constitution mandated anything, especially concerning your health! When the government shakes hands with Big Pharma BEWARE!
