Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded a total of $1,6 million to eight agencies in north Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect.
The Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center, in Scottsboro, received $110, 016 to provide emotional support and legal services for victims in the county.
Funding is provided to the state through a program of the U.S. Department of Justice. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) administers the awards.
“Childhood should be filled with good memories and enjoyment and not dark periods brought on by abuse and neglect,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.
Misty Godfrey, a CAC board member, said the allocation of funds were a result of hard work and efforts by DHR Director Cheryl Long and former board member Erica Kirkland-Weeks, who work diligently on applying for the ADECA grant each year.
“Our annual budget is over $165,000,” said Godfrey. “There was a decrease in the grant award from last year, so we must remain diligent in our local community fundraising efforts in order to ensure ongoing services for the children of Jackson County.”
In 2022, the Jackson County CAC has provided a total o 1,313 direct services, including 82 forensic interviews, 621 therapy sessions and provided services to 139 child victims.
“Child abuse can leave victims with lifelong scars, and it robs them of their innocence,” said Ivey. “I am thankful for these organizations and the professional assistance they provide to child victims along with their aid in seeing that abusers are prosecuted.”
Godfrey said the Jackson County CAC needs to raise a minimum of at least $55,000 to make the budget for the upcoming year.
“Thankfully we live in one of the most generous counties in Alabama,” she said. “I have every reason to believe our community will help us rise to the task. Every time you participate in our fundraisers and contribute donations you help provide free services to the abused and neglected children in Jackson County. We are grateful.”
CAC board member Tim Haston agreed, saying the board is grateful for the continued support from state legislators and local support of individuals, business and industries.
“It takes the entire community to realize and continue our efforts in helping the abused and neglected children of Jackson County,” said Haston.
