The Scottsboro varsity boys went to the Golden Goals Tournament looking for its first win.
The Wildcats came home with two of those and a runner-up trophy.
Scottsboro went 2-1 and claimed the runner-up spot in the round-robin style Golden Goals Tournament in Oxford last weekend.
The Wildcats rebounded from a 2-1 opening loss to White Plains — freshman Rene Miguel scored his first career goal in the setback — before posting a 1-0 victory over Hokes Bluff for the season’s first victory. Senior Aidan Cantrell scored the Wildcats’ goal, his second of the season, on a free kick. Meanwhile, Scottsboro goal keeper Garron Hoosier posted his first career shutout.
Scottsboro (2-3) then defeated Lincoln 2-0 to secure the runner-up finish. Eighth-grader Marcos Francisco scored the Wildcats’ first goal before seventh-grader Patton Russell sealed the win with a last-minute goal.
Cantrell and Miguel represented Scottsboro on the Golden Goal All-Tournament team.
Varsity girls — Scottsboro went 0-3 in the Golden Goals Tournament’s varsity girls division.
The Wildcats opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to eventual tournament champion Susan Moore.
Scottsboro then fell to 5-1 to Lincoln, which scored four second-half goals to break a 1-all halftime tie. Freshman Kimberly Diaz scored her first career goal in the contest for Scottsboro.
Scottsboro (2-4) dropped a 2-0 decision to Hokes Bluff in their tournament finale.
Scottsboro’s Diaz and freshman Makenna Howes were selected to the Golden Goals All-Tournament team.
Games canceled — Scottsboro’s home games with Madison County and Buckhorn, which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday respectively, were canceled.
