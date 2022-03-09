Junior Beta Club members from Scottsboro Junior High School, Macedonia Elementary, North Sand Mountain High School, Woodville High School and Stevenson Middle School earned awards at the annual Alabama State Junior Beta Club Convention in Birmingham in February. Some of these students had never before attended the convention.
These students compete at either the elementary level for fourth and fifth graders or the junior level for students in sixth through eighth grade. They competed with Junior Beta students from across the state.
The engineering team from Scottsboro Junior High School won first place in the junior engineering event.
Other winners from that school included: Daisey Eakin, first in poetry junior; McGowan Holt, second in eighth grade math; Keegan Cantrell, fifth in seventh grade math; Sawyer McWilliams, fourth in creative writing junior and Luke Anderton, first in seventh grade science.
Stevenson Middle School took first place in living literature and second in the service learning showcase junior. Other winners from that school were Halle Davis, fifth in mixed media junior; Bodie Burnette, third in recyclable art junior and Evan Yates, fourth in eighth grade social studies.
Macedonia Elementary School won fifth place in two dimensional design junior. Sadie Harper won first place in painting elementary.
Other winners from that school included: Addy Kate Mayo, second in recyclable art elementary; Vanna Hudson, second in black and white photography elementary and Jaycee Atkin, fourth in sculpture elementary.
Woodville High School won second place for their campaign skit elementary. Ian Thomas Parsons was elected as the Beta Elementary vice president. Ava Moore won third place for black and white photography junior.
North Sand Mountain placed fourth in the club trading pin. Other winners from that school were Emily Lynn, second place in poetry junior, and Casen Miles, fifth place in sixth grade social studies.
Nationally, there are over 445,000 active Beta Club members from fourth through twelfth grade. There are more than 9,600 clubs nationally and internationally.
Since 1991 Beta has awarded over six million dollars in scholarships.
