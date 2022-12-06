Adair Holland
Scottsboro High School Senior
A busy young lady who is both an athlete and honor student and is involved in many clubs at her school is this week’s outstanding youth. Adair Holland is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Adair is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as its vice president. She is also a member of the Beta Club, Interact, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
This young lady is a Topcat. She was vice president of her sophomore and junior classes. Adair was selected to representt her school as a Girls State delegate last summer and says this was a great experience where she made some lifelong friends.
Adair is an All A student and has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program throughout high school. She received the gold card every time.
In addition to keeping up her grades and being active in clubs, Adair is also an athlete. She plays on the Girls Varsity Basketball Team.
English is Adair’s favorite school subject.
“There is never usually a right or wrong answer when writing,” she adds.
When talking to an incoming freshman, Adair would say, “Don’t be intimidated by upperclassmen because they aren’t as scary as they seem. Enjoy every single day because you never know when there might be another pandemic, and your freshman year is cut short. Get involved in clubs, participate in service activities, take some challenging classes, and don’t be afraid to make new friends. Be kind always. People are always watching you.”
The close knit family feeling at Scottsboro High School is one of Adair’s favorite things about her school. She also likes the loyalty, school spirit, and friendships.
“Teachers like Mrs. Esslinger, Mrs. Strickland, and Coach J. Bell are some of the best things. I made my best friends here. I like our school pride and alma mater so true,” she concludes.
Adair plans to continue her education at the University of North Alabama. She will pursue a degree in secondary English education.
This busy teen works at the Rec*Com and babysits for her neighbors. When she has free time, Adair likes to read romance books, go out on the lake, and spend time with her friends and family,
Adair is the daughter of Christy and Hunter Holland and has a younger brother, Hunt. Her grandparents are Paul and Sherry Holland and Joey and Cathy Shortt.
The family attends Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church where Adair is an active member of the youth group.
Family pets are three dogs named Emmy, Jack and Ruby.
