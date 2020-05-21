On Thursday in press conference, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that athletic activities, theaters, childcare facilities and summer camps will reopen, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Ivey amended her safer-at-home order, which will end at 5 p.m. on July 3. The governor said was time to move forward.
“It’s not realistic to believe we are going to keep everyone totally isolated from each other,” said Ivey.
The new updates include opening entertainment venues such as arcades, theaters and bowling alleys, subject to social distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
Athletic activities include practice allowed on May 23; competition allowed on June 15; all subject to social distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
Childcare facilities and summer camps can reopen, while educational institutions can open on June 1.
Coronavirus restrictions remain in place for:
- • All retail stores subject to 50 percent occupancy rules
- • Activities at senior citizen centers are suspended
- • Restricted visitation at hospitals and nursing homes
- • Non-work gatherings still require people to maintain a 6-foot distance between each other
- • Restaurants and bars are open but with limited capacity.
- • Athletic facilities are open.
- • Close-contact service providers, such as salons and barber shops, are open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.