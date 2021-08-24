Senior running back Drake McCutchen is a big-play threat for Section. Collinsville can attest to that.
McCutchen ran 14 times for 194 yards, including touchdown runs of 24 and 50 yards, while also passing for a two-point conversion during the Lions’ season-opening 34-6 win at Collinsville last Friday.McCutchen also had an interception and three tackles.
For his efforts, McCutchen has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 0 of the 2021 high school football season were:
› Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior recorded 17 tackles, including 11 solo stops, and two for a loss and returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown during the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
› Jr. Walker, Section — The junior ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries on offense while recording seven tackles and an interception on defense during the Lions’ win over Collinsville.
› Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The freshman back-up quarterback entered the game after an injury in the second quarter and ultimately scored the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of the Wildcats 16-2 win over North Jackson.
› Connor Sronvi, Section — The junior ran for 35 yards and and a touchdown on three carries while recording eight tackles in a win over Collinsville.
› Landon Grider, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 73 yards on 20 carries during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
› Sam Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior recorded seven tackles, including two for a loss, one quarterback sack and four quarterback hurries in the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
› Brady Cunningham, North Jackson — The senior returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, ran twice for 23 yards caught one pass for 28 yards and recorded five tackles in the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
› Barclay Butler, Scottsboro — The senior recorded six tackles, including two for a loss, and two quarterback hurries in a win over North Jackson.
› Preston Miller, North Jackson — The senior had one catch for 27 yards and recorded six tackles, including four solos and a quarterbacks sack, in a loss to Scottsboro.
