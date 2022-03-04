In the opening moments of the Class 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Game, senior-laden Section fell behind 8-1 and, for the first time during its remarkable postseason run, seemed to be feeling the magnitude of the moment.
“I called a 30 (second timeout) and said the main thing is breath,” said Section head coach Derek Wynn. “We’re here. The hard part is over with, we just get to go hoop. The biggest thing was just take a breath, take it all in. We’re going to score; we’re going to get defensive stops.”
After that deep breathe, Section went back to its dominant postseason self.
The No. 3-ranked Lions surged in front after one quarter and continued to pull away from Mars Hill Bible on the way to a 77-61 victory in the Class 2A Boys state finals Friday morning at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
It’s the third state championship for Section and its first in 19 years. It’s also the first state championship for a Jackson County boys basketball team during that span.
“It’s really a dream come true,” said Section senior Alex Guinn. “Ever since I was a little kid I’ve dreamed about it.”
Wynn, a Section alum, is the first coach in Jackson County basketball history to lead his alma mater to a state title.
“You always think about winning (a state championship),” Wynn said. “This is pretty special. This is a special group (of players). It’s starts and ends with them. These guys have been told by everyone since third grade they were going to win a state championship. They told themselves that. That’s a lot of pressure. They had to compete. I was on them from the (start). They never wavered (in that belief). They believed in what was going on. That’s special.”
Four-year starter Logan Patterson led the way for the Lions, posting a double-double of 36 points and 12 rebounds on his way to earning Class 2A State Tournament MVP honors.
“I was just the one that got hot,” said the Maryville (Tenn.) signee. “We’ve got seven or eight (guys) that can score the ball when they get hot. They got me the ball, they got me open. I couldn’t ask for any better teammates.”
Guinn added 15 points, three rebounds and two steals for Section (28-9) and Cooper had seven points, six rebounds and two steals, with both earning all-state tournament honors. The Lions also got 10 points, four rebounds and two assists from Dominik Blair and six points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals from Drake McCutchen while Kaden Bradford had three points and two rebounds.
Connor Pigg and Hug Hargett had 20 and 14 points respectively for Mars Hill Bible (15-17).
Section, playing in its first state championship game in 16 years, trailed 8-1 just over three minutes into the game, its first significant deficit since the third quarter of their Northeast Regional championship game win over top-ranked Midfield.
But following Wynn’s early timeout, Section found its footing, ending the first quarter with a 16-14 lead when Patterson swished a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The Lions never trailed again.
Section opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run, taking a 28-17 lead on Guinn’s steal and layup.
“Once we got some easy things rolling out, we hit a run there,” Wynn said. “It’s hard to slow these dudes down when they hit a run.”
The Lions led 39-29 at halftime, and after Mars Hill Bible got within seven midway through the third quarter, the Lions used a 9-0 run over the final 1:40 to push their advantage to 59-41 entering the fourth quarter.
“We had a little jitters, missed some easy (shots early),” said Patterson. “(Wynn) called us over and said just said ‘breath, we’re just hooping, we’re having fun.’ Once we saw a couple (shots) go in, that’s when we got rolling.”
Patterson’s steal and dunk — the senior drew a technical foul for hanging on the rim that mattered nothing to anyone except a still-locked in Wynn — with 2:28 remaining gave the Lions a 24-point lead and officially started the celebration.
Section players and Wynn joked about the moment during the press conference afterward, with Guinn jokingly giving Patterson “a two” for the dunk while Cooper responded with “I’m going to give him a 10, it was in a state championship game.”
But there was no joking around about what winning the state championship meant to them, the school and community.
“Section is a basketball community,” Wynn said. “The support has been unbelievable. It's special when you can take a blue map (state championship trophy) home to them.”
It’s the third all-time state championship for the Section boys basketball program, as the 2021-22 Lions join the 1968-69 and 2002-03 Section teams in program lore.
“It’s going to be something I always remember,” Patterson said. “My dad was on the ‘69 team — I get to be a state champ too. This is something that’ll never go away. It’s for the rest of our lives.”
