Larry Morris, the winningest coach in Scottsboro football history who meant more to the Scottsboro community than wins and losses, has died.
Morris was 69 years old. He passed away on Feb. 18 and funeral services were held Feb. 20.
Morris was Scottsboro through and through, a student-athlete at the school and 1970 SHS graduate who later spent his entire 38-year career in education in the Scottsboro City School System. Along with coaching football, he was the head track and field coach for eight years and an assistant wrestling coach for 10 years. Morris also served two stints as the school system’s athletic director.
“He made a lasting impact on so many people, me included,” said WWIC 1050 AM radio station owner Greg Bell, who broadcast Scottsboro football games for the entirety of Morris’ head-coaching tenure. “It’s hard to think about Scottsboro without Larry Morris, not only in athletics and education but in basically everything. He leaves a legacy that will be remembered and honored for a long, long time.”
On the football field, Morris was an assistant coach for Scottsboro from 1974-90 before winning 90 games as head coach from 1991-2004 with five area/region championships. His teams made nine playoff appearances, with the Wildcats advancing past the first round six times while reaching the quarterfinals in 1996 and the semifinals in 1997. His final team finished 11-1 in 2004. The Scottsboro football fieldhouse is named the Meadows-Morris Fieldhouse in honor of Morris and the late John Meadows, the program’s two winningest head coaches.
“I was blessed to play for SHS’ all-time winningest coach,” wrote Kirk Griggs in a social media post. Griggs played football for Morris in the early 1990s and later served as team chaplain for nine years during Morris’ coaching tenure. “I am so thankful that this man taught me the drive to be excellent, to focus on the details, and to never quit… one of my goals in sports and in life was that I never wanted to let him down… I always wanted to make him proud of me. To this day, I’m proud to be called one of ‘Coach’s Boys.’”
Morris served his second tenure as Scottsboro’s athletic director from 2005 until he retired in 2012. Scottsboro High School won 17 state championships during his athletic director tenures.
Morris also served on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control from 2007-12 and was a member of the AHSAA’s District 8 Legislative Council from 1999-2012.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Morris,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “He was an excellent role model of what a coach, administrator and teacher should be. He was much beloved at Scottsboro High School and was a very important member of the District Legislative Council, where he served 14 years from 1999-2012. He also was an outstanding leader on our Central Board, serving from 2007-2012. He will be sorely missed. We offer our most sincere condolences and prayers to his family and the city of Scottsboro and pray God will sustain them during this time of such great loss.”
Morris is a member of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was also the vice president of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors.
Morris was a longtime member at Calvary Baptist Church, serving many years as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
“Larry Morris meant more to Scottsboro than just football. He was a role model for men young or old,” Bell said. “He was a man of great character and integrity helping to mold students and student-athletes into outstanding husbands, fathers and employees for this community. A true leader that will be difficult to replace in this community.”
