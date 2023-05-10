On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers will be delivering their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to community’s across America. People are encouraged to fill a bag with non-perishable food items on Saturday, where the letter carriers will pick them up and deliver them to local food banks and pantries across the community, with the promise that donations will stay in the community they’re collected.
Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive in the country, with tens of millions of pounds of food being picked up each year. Starting back in 1993, Stamp Out Hunger has led a nation-wide drive on the second Saturday of May each year, donating over a billion pounds of food over the past 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.