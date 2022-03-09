The team that has dominated the Jackson County Baseball Tournament of late is the No. 1 seed for the 2022 edition.
North Jackson, winner of four consecutive county tournament championships, is the top seed as its goes for a fifth straight title. The Chiefs have won six of the last seven county tournament titles and 10 county championships since the Jackson County Baseball Tournament resumed in 2002 after a long hiatus.
The 2022 Jackson County Tournament features a single-elimination format and, weather permitting, is scheduled to be played in its entirety on Friday at Pisgah High School’s Griffith-Talley Field.
The tournament begins with No. 3-seeded Section playing No. 6 Skyline in a quarterfinal game at 10 a.m., with the winner playing No. 2 Pisgah in the semifinals at 2 p.m. On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 North Sand Mountain takes on No. 5 Woodville in the quarterfinals at noon. The winner advances to play top-seeded North Jackson in the semifinals at 4 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
