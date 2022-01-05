The area woke up, or went to be really late, to a snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning. By all accounts, places in Jackson County, especially on higher levels such as Sand Mountain, saw up to four inches of snow.
According to local meteorologists, more snow could be coming this week. Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis, of WAFF in Huntsville, said cloud cover will increase today with seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. There would be a few stray showers as well.
“We are watching another cold front set to move through on Thursday as it could bring us a rain/snow mix, or even some light accumulating snowfall,” said Travis.
Meteorologist Ben Smith, of WHNT in Huntsville, was agreement.
“This one won’t be as strong as the last, but some snow is possible Thursday,” said Smith.
