In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Jackson County Courthouse closed to the public on Monday and will reopen on April 6.
Revenue Commissioner Jeff Arnold announced on Wednesday that he has staff working in the motor vehicle tag and title office as well as the real estate office to take phone payments or answer and questions the public may have about tags and titles or real estate payments.
People can always renew online at jacksoncountyal.gov or they can mail renewals. Arnold asks that people please be patient when calling as they have a limited number of phone lines.
The registration deadline for the month of March renewals has been extended through April 15 with no penalty. If someone has to surrender a license plate due to mandatory liability insurance citation, that has also been extended through April 15.
All $2 mail fees have been waived online, mail and phone payments. If anyone has purchased a new vehicle and their 20-day grace period to get a tag is running out, those late fees have been waived as well.
For more information, contact the tag office at 256.574.9260 or the real estate office at 256.574.9270. These offices can be reached by email at tags@jcch.net or realestate@jcch.net. The mailing address for these offices is P.O. Box 307, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
