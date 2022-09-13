Evan Hill continues to find the top of the podium during the 2022 cross country season.
Hill ran to his third race victory in four races this season, taking the top spot in the Gulf Coast Stampede in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday.
Hill cruised the course in a winning time of 16:06.20, more than 19 seconds faster than runner-up Wyatt Townsend of Chiles (Florida) High School.
“Evan is having a great start to the season. Everyone better watch out, because he’s coming,” said Scottsboro cross country head coach Luke Robinson. “The main thing that makes Evan so successful is his consistency. He shows up every day ready to work. He’s chosen a target, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to hit his target. Most people think what happens at practice is the only thing that determines a runner's success, (but) it’s the little things outside of practice that take a runner to the next level. He focuses on his nutrition, hydration and recovery just as much as he does his running. He takes care of himself. He's also a student of his sport. He knows the ‘why’ behind what we do, and when the training makes sense, committing to the process is easier.”
Hill and teammates Stephen Jones (16:39.40) and Hamilton Richardson (17:20.60), who finished fourth and 10th respectively, helped Scottsboro post a runner-up finish in the event. The Wildcats finished tied with Niceville (Florida) High School with 124 team points, but Niceville won the varsity boys division championship via the tiebreaker procedure.
Rounding out Scottsboro’s top-five scoring runners were Josh Hill’s 44th-place finish (18:17.10) and Cameron Estes’ 76th-place finish (19:05.30) while Wilson Hill finished 106th (19:46.90), Brady Strickland 115th (19:52.40), Luke Barber 153rd (20:29.70), Johny Felix 166th (20:48.00) and Mcgee Kilgore 176th (20:56.90).
Varsity Girls — The Wildcats ran to a fourth-place finish in the varsity girls division with a 126 points, finishing just three points back of third-place finisher Fort Walton Beach (Florida) High School.
Emma Bradford set the pace for Scottsboro with a seventh-place finish (20:18.80). Ally Campbell followed in 18th-place (20:57.10) while Mia Martin was 33rd (21:41.50), Cambree Bradford 35th (21:44.80) and Smith Bradford 40th (22:00.70) to round out the Wildcats’ scoring runners.
Also for Scottsboro, Banks Bradford finished 77th (23:24.60) while Reese Avenel was 80th (23:27.90), Gracy Coley 82nd (23:29.40), Addison Joose 113th (24:30.40) and Regan Epps 131st (24:52.40).
Junior Varsity Boys — All five of Scottsboro’s scoring runners finished in the Top-20 as the Wildcats claimed the Gulf Coast Stampede’s junior varsity boys division title.
Ryder Linville (20:05.50) and Will Paradise (20:15.90) finished seventh and eighth respectively for the Wildcats while Patton Russell placed 14th (20:34.90), Armando Camacho 15th (20:42.60) and Andrew Barber 19th (21:03.60). Meanwhile, Ismael Felix finished 26th (21:20.30) while Hogan Richardson was 29th (21:24.70), Sawyer McWilliams 31st (21:33.90) and River Green 52nd (22:07.80).
Junior Varsity Girls — Makenna Howes ran to a ninth-place finish (24:44.90) to lead Scottsboro to a fifth-place finish in the Gulf Coast Stampede’s junior varsity girls division 5K race.
Alayna Joose followed Howes with a 38th-place finish (28:29.40) while Lauren Tubbs was 41st (28:31.20), Brooklyn Chastain 70th (31:13.40) and Toulla Bucklin 80th (31:53.20).
