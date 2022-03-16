Scottsboro police have identified two males who were the apparent victims of fatal gunshot wounds last Thursday evening in an apartment in the 300 block of Taylor Street.
The two decedents were identified as Ryan Phillips, 32 of Scottsboro and Tommy Keef, 47 of Scottsboro.
Police Chief Ron Latimer said preliminary findings indicate Phillips and Keef shot each other.
The case remains under investigation.
